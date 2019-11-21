UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Multi-Faith Prayer Room Opens At Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 11:00 PM

Multi-Faith Prayer Room opens at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Nov, 2019) Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Head of the Department of Community Development, and Abdulla Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Head of Mubadala Healthcare, were both present at the inauguration of the Multi-Faith prayer Room at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, which reflects the UAE's reputation as a global destination for the many millions who live, work, invest and seek medical treatment in the country.

This is one of the many community initiatives implemented by the Department of Community Development, DCD.

The opening of the Multi-Faith Prayer Room also strengthens the DCD’s efforts to offer multiple places of worship in Abu Dhabi, in line with Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s position as a major treatment destination, attracting patients and visitors from around the world Al Khaili said, "Article 32 of the UAE’s charter stipulates the freedom to exercise religious worship in accordance with established customs provided that it does not conflict with public policy or violate public morals. Since its establishment, our beloved nation has had a proud history of imbuing the values of tolerance and coexistence in the UAE and the wider region.

"

He continued, "The Multi-Faith Prayer Room at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is an excellent example of a community coming together, with the facility being inaugurated in accordance with the UAE laws and regulations, while meeting international standards. We have carried out extensive studies to ensure it meets these standards, while keeping with the customs and traditions of different religions."

The Head of the DCD praised Mubadala's tireless efforts to offer the second multi-religious worship room in Abu Dhabi after the Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Al Shamsi said, "I am delighted to announce the official launch of Mubadala Healthcare’s first Multi-Faith Prayer Room, a dedicated space that celebrates the diversity of our country, and recognises the principles of tolerance instilled by our nation’s Founder Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and cherished by the country’s leadership."

Related Topics

World UAE Abu Dhabi Cleveland Prayer From Million Airport

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed continues accepting condolences ..

21 minutes ago

Imran Khan, Qureshi congratulate Sheikh Sabah on a ..

6 minutes ago

Xhaka's 'mindset is better' after spat with fans, ..

6 minutes ago

Country achieving political, economic milestone by ..

6 minutes ago

German Automotive Giants Fined for Fixing Steel Pr ..

6 minutes ago

Iranian Protests Subside, No Russians Injured Duri ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.