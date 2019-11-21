Multi-Faith Prayer Room opens at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Nov, 2019) Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Head of the Department of Community Development, and Abdulla Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Head of Mubadala Healthcare, were both present at the inauguration of the Multi-Faith prayer Room at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, which reflects the UAE's reputation as a global destination for the many millions who live, work, invest and seek medical treatment in the country.

This is one of the many community initiatives implemented by the Department of Community Development, DCD.

The opening of the Multi-Faith Prayer Room also strengthens the DCD’s efforts to offer multiple places of worship in Abu Dhabi, in line with Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s position as a major treatment destination, attracting patients and visitors from around the world Al Khaili said, "Article 32 of the UAE’s charter stipulates the freedom to exercise religious worship in accordance with established customs provided that it does not conflict with public policy or violate public morals. Since its establishment, our beloved nation has had a proud history of imbuing the values of tolerance and coexistence in the UAE and the wider region.

"

He continued, "The Multi-Faith Prayer Room at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is an excellent example of a community coming together, with the facility being inaugurated in accordance with the UAE laws and regulations, while meeting international standards. We have carried out extensive studies to ensure it meets these standards, while keeping with the customs and traditions of different religions."

The Head of the DCD praised Mubadala's tireless efforts to offer the second multi-religious worship room in Abu Dhabi after the Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Al Shamsi said, "I am delighted to announce the official launch of Mubadala Healthcare’s first Multi-Faith Prayer Room, a dedicated space that celebrates the diversity of our country, and recognises the principles of tolerance instilled by our nation’s Founder Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and cherished by the country’s leadership."