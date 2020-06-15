Multi-nation business continuity task force in Abu Dhabi, Dubai engage with UAE government to ensure business continuity in the UAE

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2020) A multi-nation group of business councils and chambers based in Abu Dhabi and Dubai have joined forces to engage with the UAE government and work collectively to ensure business continuity in the UAE.

Initiated by AmCham Dubai and AmCham Abu Dhabi to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Multi-nation Business Continuity Task Force will provide a channel of communication for members, gauge sentiment, assess business continuity challenges and support the wider business community on specifics that require the UAE government assistance.

"Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the authorities in the UAE have rushed to contain the outbreak by closely monitoring and proactively testing and enforcing self-quarantine. These efforts helped ensure that our families and communities were safe. Now, as businesses return to more normal operations, we believe that the proven commitment of the UAE government to continue supporting a robust business environment for those operating throughout the country will see a significant surge in business confidence," said Sammy Bousaba, President AmCham Dubai.

APCO Worldwide is the advisor and consultant to the Secretariat and will continue to support the important mission of the Multi-Nation Business Continuity Task Force.

"AmCham Abu Dhabi and other Abu Dhabi based business groups and councils recently participated in a successful joint effort on the In-Country and Abu Dhabi Value programmes’ impact on business. All of us are working to ensure business continuity and adapt to new opportunities and challenges that lie ahead," said Jay Huston, Chairman of AmCham Abu Dhabi.

Comprising 25 diverse business councils and representing over 6,500 companies, the joint task force may be leveraged by the UAE government to secure clear, concise feedback from business and industry. It is working with the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, ADCCI, and the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, DCCI, as well as various UAE government entities.

"Raed Hergli, AmCham Dubai board Member and Government Affairs and Policy Managing Director, GE MENAT, has been appointed as the Chairman of the Task Force.

During a recent meeting held by the task force, Hamad Buamim, President and CEO of the DCCI, shared his insights on the current business landscape reshaped by the impact of COVID-19 and stressed the importance of close cooperation between the public and private sectors in addressing new challenges and developing the right solutions.

Based upon exploratory meetings now held, the task force steering committees have developed sector-specific and target-specific working groups. The working groups, which include members from a diverse section of international business and industry sectors, along with UAE Chamber representatives will work on longer-term policy development designed to stimulate and promote a healthy and sustainable collective business environment for all post-pandemic period.

Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri, Director-General of the ADCCI, said that the Chamber has launched a number of initiatives since the beginning of the pandemic. "These initiatives were directed towards motivating businesses and encouraging them to confront the current crises."

The Director-General also praised the interest of the American Business Council in Abu Dhabi and Dubai in opening new communication channels between the public and private sector on how to better serve the business community.

Co-Secretariat members are AmCham Dubai and AmCham Abu Dhabi, and task force members are the German-Emirati Joint Council for Industry and Commerce, the Australian Business Group Abu Dhabi, the Australian Business Council Dubai, the Belgian Business Council Dubai, the Benelux Business Council Abu Dhabi, the British Business Group Abu Dhabi, the British Business Group Dubai & the Northern Emirates, the Canadian Business Council Abu Dhabi, the Canadian Business Council Dubai and Northern Emirates, the Danish Business Council Dubai, the French Business Group Abu Dhabi, the French Business Group Dubai & the Northern Emirates, the Italian Business Council Abu Dhabi, the Malaysian Business Council, the Nepali Business Council Dubai, the Netherlands Business Council UAE, the Portuguese Business Council, the Russian Business Council, the South African Business Council, the Swedish Business Council, the Swiss Business Council Abu Dhabi, the Turkish Business Council and the Ukrainian Business Council UAE