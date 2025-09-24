Multilateral summit of Arab, Islamic, US leaders reiterated commitment to end war in Gaza

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2025) A multilateral summit of the leaders of the United States and eight Arab states and member states of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) was convened at United Nations Headquarters on the margins of the High-Level Week of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

During the meeting, which was convened at the initiative of President of the United States of America Donald J. Trump, the leaders of Arab and OIC states thanked President Trump for calling for this important meeting and highlighted the unbearable situation in the Gaza Strip, including the humanitarian catastrophe and high human toll, as well as its serious consequences for the region and impact on the Muslim world as a whole. They reiterated the common position rejecting forced-displacement and the need to allow the return of those who left.

They reiterated their commitment to cooperate with President Trump, and stressed the importance of his leadership to end the war and open horizons for a just and lasting peace.

They emphasised the need to work out details of a plan for stabilisation, while ensuring stability in the West Bank and Jerusalem’s holy sites, and supported Palestinian Authority reform efforts.

Participants emphasised the need to ensure a comprehensive plan for reconstruction in Gaza, based on the Arab and OIC plan, as well as security arrangements, with international assistance supporting the Palestinian leadership, and expressed commitment to work together to ensure the success of plans and to rebuild the lives of Palestinians in Gaza.

Participants also emphasised the importance of maintaining momentum to ensure that this meeting is the beginning of a process on the right path to a future of peace and regional cooperation.