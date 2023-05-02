UrduPoint.com

Multiply Group Reports Net Profit Of AED266 Million For Q1 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2023 | 04:15 PM

Multiply Group reports net profit of AED266 million for Q1 2023

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd May, 2023) ABU DHABI, 2nd May, 2023 (WAM) – Multiply Group, an Abu Dhabi-based investment holding company, announced a net profit excluding fair value gains (losses) of AED266 million, marking a 241 percent increase from the same period last year.

The Group earned AED303 million in dividends from its public market portfolio, and its operating businesses generated AED269 million in revenue during Q1, an 11.6 percent YoY growth with over 50 percent gross margin. This growth reflects the Group’s continued focus on building its verticals.

With a total invested amount of AED12.6 billion, Multiply Group's current public market portfolio stands at over AED33 billion, a 166 percent appreciation.

The investment portfolio is a key component of the company's asset base and a significant driver of growth.

Samia Bouazza, Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, stated, “As we release our first earnings report for 2023, we continue to build a leadership position across our portfolio companies, with an aggressive pursuit of organic growth. Our Q1 results reflect strong earnings from our operating businesses and cash dividends from our investments, offset by the loss recorded on our public portfolio.”

Related Topics

Company Abu Dhabi Driver Same May Market From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi University honours winners of 7th editio ..

Abu Dhabi University honours winners of 7th edition of its &#039;Arts for Autism ..

23 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of China

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of China

24 minutes ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi’s Hackathon for Social Good conclu ..

NYU Abu Dhabi’s Hackathon for Social Good concludes

24 minutes ago
 NA cannot be dissolved at desire of PTI Chairman: ..

NA cannot be dissolved at desire of PTI Chairman: SAPM

44 minutes ago
 Talks between coalition govt, PTI for elections du ..

Talks between coalition govt, PTI for elections due today

52 minutes ago
 COP28 President-Designate calls for climate action ..

COP28 President-Designate calls for climate action plan that puts world on right ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.