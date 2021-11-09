UrduPoint.com

Mumbai City Announce Expo 2020 Dubai As Principal Partner

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 09:45 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Nov, 2021) MUMBAI, 9th November 2021 (WAM) - Hero Indian Super League (ISL) Champions Mumbai City FC are delighted to announce a new global partnership with Expo 2020 Dubai for the 2021-22 season.

The collaboration will see the first World Expo to take place in the middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region become the Islanders’ Principal Partner. As a part of the partnership, Expo 2020 Dubai will appear on the front of the defending ISL Champions' shirt for the 2021-22 season across their domestic and continental campaigns in the Indian Super League and the AFC Champions League.

Running from 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022, Expo 2020 Dubai will be an unmissable global experience, bringing together people and communities. With the theme of 'Connecting Minds, Creating the Future', the World Expo is set to host 191 countries and millions of people from across the globe to inspire action and deliver real-life solutions to real-life challenges.

Through this partnership, Mumbai City will be able to harness knowledge from world-leading initiatives to expand on its values of innovation, sustainability and driving social change through football. Reflecting the global nature of Expo 2020 and its participants, as well as the diverse, multicultural population of the UAE, the link-up will feature local activations at the World Expo with Mumbai City amidst a host of events from stages across the world.

Kandarp Chandra, CEO of Mumbai City FC said: "We at Mumbai City FC are thrilled to announce Expo 2020 Dubai as our Principal Partner for the upcoming 2021/22 season. The World Expo is one of the most iconic events across the globe and through this partnership, we aim to learn from the global wealth of expertise at Expo 2020 in our bid to achieve sustainable success both on and off the pitch and in our communities. As we embark on an all-important season, with the ISL title defence as well as our maiden continental campaign in the 2022 AFC Champions League, we look forward to a fruitful partnership with Expo 2020 Dubai."

Sholto Douglas-Home, Chief Sales & Marcomms Officer – Expo 2020 Dubai, said: "Alongside our exciting and extensive relationship with City Football Group, we are delighted that our partnership with Mumbai City FC will give us the opportunity to connect directly with so many football fans in India and the UAE. With less than five months to visit Expo 2020 Dubai before it closes, we are keen to communicate with millions of potential visitors about the unique chance to enjoy the extraordinary and unique array of cultural, educational, food and sporting experiences on offer at Expo in this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. We also are looking to harness the power of sport in bringing 192 nations together in a collective mission to create a better future."

