Mumbai: Over 40 people trapped in 4-storey building collapse

MUMBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jul, 2019) Over 40 people are feared trapped under the debris of a four-storey building that collapsed in Dongri, Mumbai, India, on Tuesday.

According to the Asian news International, ANI, teams from Fire brigade and National Disaster Relief Force rushed their teams to the site and are carrying out rescue operations.

The G+4 building 'Kesarbai' in Dongri collapsed approximately around 11 am today.

"We have moved five of our vehicles to the spot. It was Kesarbai building in Dongri which is a four-floor structure. We are still waiting for other details," fire brigade officials said.