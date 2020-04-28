Mumbai Police to ask officers over 55 to stay home during COVID-19

MUMBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Apr, 2020) Mumbai Police is to ask its personnel aged 55 and up to stay at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, after three policemen died of the virus in the city, officials said on Tuesday.

While a formal order in the matter will be issued later today, senior officials in the department told Asian news International, ANI, that the Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has signed off on the decision.

This comes after a head constable of Mumbai Police became the force's latest coronavirus victim on Monday.

Notably, Maharashtra is the worst-affected state in the country with a total of 8,590 cases and 369 deaths so far, according to the Maharashtra Medical education and Drugs Department, added ANI.