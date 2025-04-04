Municipal Council Of Dibba Al Hisn Discusses Border Crossings
Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2025 | 04:00 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2025) Municipal Council of Dibba Al-Hisn held a coordination meeting with the organising committee for border crossings and checkpoints in the Emirate of Sharjah. The meeting aimed to discuss the facilities provided for users of the border points in Dibba Al-Hisn and future development plans to enhance the smooth flow of transit.
The meeting was chaired by Ahmed Abdullah bin Ya'ruf Al-Naqbi, Chairman of the Municipal Council of the city. Attendees included Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Raisi, Director of Border Affairs and Chairman of the Organising Committee for Border Crossings in Sharjah, Taleb Abdullah Al-Yahyai, Director of Dibba Al-Hisn Municipality, Colonel Walid Mohammed Al-Nahham, Head of the External Areas Police Department in Sharjah Police, Major Mohammed Al-Afari from the National Guard, along with several officers and officials.
The meeting addressed several key topics, including the development of border crossings from the corniche and the western side of the city, landscaping and beautification of the entrances and exits of the border points, enhancing lighting, and making improvements to the roads leading to them. These efforts aim to elevate the experience of travellers.
The border points in the Emirate benefit from ongoing support from the Sharjah Government, which constantly seeks to improve work procedures and enhance services provided through the border crossings. This is in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, whose continued support aims to enhance ongoing development processes, improve the efficiency of border operations, and enhance security and safety in the Emirate of Sharjah.
