Municipal Council Of Sharjah City Adopts 2024 Budget

Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2023 | 11:45 AM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2023) The fifth meeting of Municipal Council of Sharjah City (MCSC)'s seventeenth annual session discussed the council's budget for 2024.

Following a discussion, the council accepted the budget and recommended it to the appropriate authorities.

The council also reviewed a report from the Contractors Complaints Department, which backs up the arbitration committee and addresses council contractor complaints.

The study enhanced the department's operations by simplifying complaint processes and expediting progress reports for contentious building projects.

According to the revised guidelines, submitting a transaction will take 5 minutes instead of 40, and inspection reports will take two days instead of 14.

The committee's recommendations and decisions were closely scrutinised in order to safeguard all parties involved in the complaint.

