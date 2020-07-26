Municipality of Abu Dhabi City distributes Eid clothing to outdoor workers

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jul, 2020) On the occasion of Eid Al Adha, the Municipality of Abu Dhabi City of the Department of Municipalities and Transport has distributed Eid clothing to more than 1000 municipal workers at 100 construction sites.

The Municipality of Abu Dhabi City said the humanitarian and charitable initiative is part of its corporate social responsibility, CSR, to bring about joy to families of workers on this religious occasion.