Munshid Al Sharjah seeks creative vocalists in Jordan

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2023) "Munshid Al Sharjah (Sharjah Vocalist)" programme, an Islamic chanting talent contest, is currently on a mission to discover exceptional vocal talents in Jordan as part of its extensive tour across various Arab capitals.

The programme has extended an invitation to young, aspiring Jordanian talents to take part in performance auditions, which are scheduled to be held in the capital city, Amman.

These auditions are set to occur on 9th September at the Kalooti Development Centre in the Rabia area, running from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM.

This platform will offer a chance for individuals with melodious voices to display their talents before a judging panel comprised of renowned singers, Abdulqader Nasser and Ayman Ramadan. Their responsibility is to select the representative from the Kingdom of Jordan, who will strive to secure the top title in the fifteenth edition of "Munshid Al Sharjah." This is especially noteworthy since Jordan has reached the finals on two previous occasions.

Jordan serves as the third stop for the performance auditions of "Munshid Al Sharjah" this year, following successful events in Saudi Arabia and Oman, both of which witnessed a significant number of enthusiastic candidates.

The selection process will continue with auditions in Morocco on 13th September, followed by Algeria on 16th September, and the tour will conclude in Cairo on 20th September.

Performance auditions in the United Arab Emirates will be held at the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority headquarters on 23rd September.

In parallel with the live auditions, talented singers from across the Arab world have the opportunity to participate in online auditions that commenced on 2nd September and will run until the 23rd of the same month.

The judging panel for these online auditions includes Professor Tarsh Al Hashmi and Ahmed Al Ridwan. "Munshid Al Sharjah" encourages those interested in this opportunity to register on the programme's official website at www.munshidsharjah.ae.