Musanada, Al Ain Municipality complete 50% from Eastern Sector Irrigation Lines, Reservoirs Project

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Abu Dhabi General Services Company "Musanada" and Al Ain City Municipality, ACM, have revealed that works in the main and secondary irrigation lines and reservoirs construction project for the eastern sector of Al Ain city is now 50 percent completed, indicating that work is progressing in line with the construction plan as per the agreed delivery schedule, envisaging that the project will be completed during Q3 of 2020

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2019) Abu Dhabi General Services Company "Musanada" and Al Ain City Municipality, ACM, have revealed that works in the main and secondary irrigation lines and reservoirs construction project for the eastern sector of Al Ain city is now 50 percent completed, indicating that work is progressing in line with the construction plan as per the agreed delivery schedule, envisaging that the project will be completed during Q3 of 2020.

Both parties state that the project area would span 30km at a total cost of AED58.4 million, adding that 344 workers, engineers and consultants are working round the clock to complete all the works of the project, being delivered in collaboration with a number of entities and strategic partners, within a record time in line with highest international standards and specifications.

Execution of this project forms part of the efforts made by Musanada and ACM to realise on the ground the rational leadership’s vision towards providing high quality infrastructure aligned to highest international standards to meet the needs of individuals and the community at large, aiming to improve the standard of living and quality of offered services, establish sound infrastructure to support local economy, boost sustainable development and ensure the community’s wellbeing and happiness, as translated by the directives and orders of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The project serves Al Ain city and the residential and commercial areas adjacent to the international highway between the Sultanate of Oman and the UAE, which will help significantly increase economic benefits and returns as well as enhance tourist attraction to the region and Al Ain city.

The project aims to secure sufficient supplies of recycled water for irrigation of existing and future vegetation cover, ensuring availability of sufficient water supplies for future and landscaping developments, besides ensuring sustainable and effective use of water while minimising use of groundwater and full automation of water and control of irrigation system at the eastern sector.

On a related note, Abu Dhabi General Services Company "Musanada" says that the project involves construction of main and secondary irrigation lines; construction of four treated water tanks, each of 900 cubic meter capacity together with the auxiliary pumping station across the eastern sector regions at Mezyad, Al Dhaher, Umm Ghafah and Al Khurair; besides construction of irrigation pipes to feed the tanks and landscaping works.

Musanada indicates that the project includes landscaping works to meet the needs of the sector’s residents across the Mezyad, Al Dhaher and Umm Ghafah areas; construction of walkways, cycling paths and exercise areas fitted with physical fitness equipment in those areas; besides construction of other 7km-long walkways and cycling paths inside Mezyad Mashtal as well as from the Mezyad Mashtal roundabout to the Truck roundabout.

In construction of walkways and cycling paths, the company explains that it uses latest construction technologies and materials to help absorb the adverse effects on the spine for joggers and walkers, as walkways represents an outlet for those who like to jog, walk or exercise, finding a safe and healthy haven in such walkways to practice their favorite sports.

Musanada affirms that it will observe eco sustainability requirements, maintaining multiple energy resources and continuously seeking to achieve sustainable development, establish the values of sustainability and add distinctive features across all the projects delivered by the company.

On the other hand, Mohammed Saeed Al Shamsi, Parks and Recreational Facilities Director, Regional Services, Eastern Sector, said: "The project aims to stop depletion of fresh groundwater at the eastern sector, covering the Mezyad, Umm Ghafah and Al Dhaher areas, besides meeting the needs of landscaping and walkways in line with the urban development witnessed in those areas, in addition to the preliminary findings of the study concerning the sector’s needs of irrigation treated water, recreational facilities and green spaces. The project scope of work will involve construction of five 12,300-metre long walkways; 2 walkways in Mezyaed: 870m and 1,140m long, Al Dhaher: 1,840m long, Umm Ghafah: 1,450m long and a 7,000-metre long walkway from the Mezyad Mashtal roundabout to the Trucks roundabout. This will be in addition to irrigation works, landscaping, playgrounds, physical fitness equipment, fittings and lighting, ultimately creating a healthy outlet for the sector’s residents."

He added that the project also includes construction of 4 tanks to secure sufficient supplies of recycled water to irrigate existing and future vegetation cover, ensuring availability of sufficient water supplies for future and landscaping development, besides ensuring sustainable and effective use of water while minimising use of groundwater and full automation of water and control of irrigation system of the eastern sector. The project is also expected to contribute to absorbing and solving the issue of rising groundwater levels in Al Ain city by diverting excess water during winter to this area, enabling execution of further landscaping to meet the needs of the sector’s residents.