Musanada, Al Dhafra Municipality commence AED240 million roads and infrastructure project at Al Yeef, Liwa

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2019) The Abu Dhabi General Services Company, Musanada, and the Al Dhafra Region Municipality have commenced construction on the internal roads and infrastructure project at the Al Yeef District in Liwa over a total area of 185 acres at an estimated cost of AED240 million.

Both parties stated that the project will service 231 new residential plots, two mosques, 10 parks and landscaping spaces, including the preparation of the infrastructure, road network and utility corridors.

They indicated that the Al Yeef district project involves the construction of main and secondary internal roads along with other infrastructure services such as sanitation, stormwater, potable water, lighting of internal roads and irrigation networks, pedestrian sidewalks, parking bays, etc.

The two parties envisage that the project will be handed over in August 2021 according to the agreed delivery plan with a project term of 24 months, in line with the highest international specifications and standards.

According to the Al Dhafra Region Municipality, the execution of this project is part of its efforts to realise the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, of providing high-quality infrastructure aligned with the highest international standards to meet the needs of individuals and the community at large.

This is aimed at improving the standard of living, boosting sustainable development and ensuring the community’s wellbeing and happiness, as translated by the directives and orders of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, with the support of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region.

The project keeps up with the comprehensive and sustainable development witnessed by the emirate of Abu Dhabi in general and the Al Dhafra region in particular and will also involve the construction of a new roundabout at the A-15 internal exit to the area in both directions towards the underpass, allowing traffic to access the E45 highway.

According to Musanada, it delivers all roads and infrastructure projects entrusted to it as per international standards and in line with the requirements of competent authorities, affirming that it is keen on achieving the objectives of the Abu Dhabi Plan towards delivering sustainable infrastructure that will help the emirate of Abu Dhabi and its economy.

Musanada added that it will observe eco-sustainability requirements, in line with international standards and specifications by implementing the best practices for preserving natural resources, protecting the environment and reducing energy consumption.