Musanada commences AED97.5m Ghanima infrastructure project in Al Ain

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2020) Abu Dhabi General Services Company, Musanada, announced that it has so far completed 50 percent of the construction works of an important infrastructure project in Al Ain. Located in Ghanima, east of Al Ain city, the AED97.5 million project is being delivered through a collaboration with Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, ADHA.

The project is planned for completion and hand over to ADHA in the second quarter of 2021, said a Musanada press release on Sunday.

"Supporting the UAE’s leadership vision of providing superior infrastructure in the UAE, the project complements the comprehensive and sustainable community development process witnessed in Al Ain city. It will include 279 residential, commercial and utility plots. The community will also have two mosques, and involve construction of main and secondary internal roads together with the associated utility corridors," said Saleh Al Sheibah Al Mazrouei, Executive Director, Roads and Infrastructure at Musanada.

Infrastructure development of Ghanima will also include the construction of Sewage network, storm water drainage, potable water systems, internal road lighting and irrigation networks, he added. The project will ultimately deliver complete infrastructure services such as fire breeching inlets, power cables, electricity substations, telecommunication ducts, pedestrian sidewalks, and parking bays.

Musanada will be delivering the project according to global sustainability, green standards, and to the highest health and safety measures, said the press release.