Musanada commences construction of AED289.5 million schools in Ain Al Fayda

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2019) The Abu Dhabi General Services Company (Musanada) has begun constructing two schools in the Ain Al Fayda area in Al Ain City, occupying a total area of more than 76.2 thousand square metres at a cost of approximately AED289.5 million.

The two schools are envisaged to accommodate up to 4,050 male and female students in 135 classrooms.

Musanada stated that the male C2 & C3 first Ain Al Fayda school project is part of the Abu Dhabi Future Schools Programme, Phase 7, Package 3, at a total cost of AED173.1 million. With all the works set to be completed within 20 months and the school handed over to the Abu Dhabi Department of education and Knowledge, ADEK, in November 2020 as per the agreed construction schedule, the work is currently 33 percent complete.

Comprising a three-storey building and accommodating up to 2,550 male students, the school building will consist of 85 classrooms, in addition to a library, science and arts labs, an IT hall, a multipurpose hall, administrative offices, an equipped sports hall, a cafeteria, a swimming pool, a prayer room for students and the management, outdoor playgrounds, a car park and external yards.

As for the second Ain Al Fayda school, the company said that the female C2 & C3 school is also part of the Abu Dhabi Future Schools Programme, Phase 8, Package 4, at a total cost of AED116.4 million. Musanada said that it plans to hand over the project to the ADEK by November 2020, as per the agreed construction plan and the approved 17-month project delivery duration.

Comprising a three-storey building and accommodating up to 1,500 female students, the school building will consist of 50 classrooms, in addition to a library, science and arts labs, an IT hall, a multipurpose hall, administrative offices, an equipped sports hall, a cafeteria, a swimming pool, a prayer room for students and the management, outdoor playgrounds, a car park and external yards.

The two projects will deploy the latest electromechanical systems, including air conditioning and firefighting systems, in line with the design manual and requirements of the ADEK.