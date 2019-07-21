UrduPoint.com
Musanada Commences Construction Of AED68.7 Million Al Ain Autism Centre

Sumaira FH 34 seconds ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 02:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jul, 2019) Abu Dhabi General Services Company, Musanada, has commenced, in collaboration with Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, ZHO, construction works of Al Ain Autism Centre at a total cost of approximately AED68.7 million over a gross area of more than 10 thousand square metres.

Musanada said that the Al Ain Autism Centre project forms part of its efforts to deliver projects that serve members of the community falling under this category, as the project aims to serve an important segment of Al Ain citizens who require special care and attention, particularly children diagnosed with an autism Spectrum disorder.

Once completed, the centre is envisaged to become an important educational and training landmark, allowing this segment to integrate with the community and showcase their talents by being individuals who can effectively and efficiently engage in the comprehensive development process witnessed by the UAE.

Musanada explained that the project involves construction of an autism centre comprising two floors with one main and five secondary entrances, 36 classrooms accommodating 166 students, 17 treatment rooms, 33 isolation rooms, four teacher rooms, two assessment room as part of the clinic, 2 multi-purpose rooms, a sports hall, a music room, two drama rooms, one arts room, as well as a library, cafeteria, swimming pool, play areas, administration and staff offices, etc.

The centre will also be supplied with fire detection systems in line with the latest Civil Defence requirements.

Highlighting its plan to hand over the project during the second half of 2020, Musanada affirmed that the project works were progressing as planned, with the project teams currently finalising the foundations and piling concrete works of the main building.

On the other hand, ZHO praised Musanada for being an effective and important strategic partner supporting ZHO in achieving its main objectives towards enabling People of Determination (people with disabilities) and integrating them in the community.

ZHO assured that it will continue its integrated development and improvement plans to enhance the quality of services provided to People of Determination.

