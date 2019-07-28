UrduPoint.com
Musanada Completes 85% Of Federal Supreme Court Building Project

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 51 seconds ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 02:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jul, 2019) Abu Dhabi General Services Company, Musanada, has revealed that work of Federal Supreme Court Building project is progressing as planned and in line with the agreed schedule at a cost of approximately AED159.5 million.

Comprising a total built-up area of 25,000 square metres, the project completion percentage currently stands at 85 percent, said a Musnada press release issued on Sunday.

The building is at a prominent location that hosts a number of important government headquarters such as the general secretariat of the executive council, the attorney general building and the exhibitions area within Abu Dhabi island.

The new federal supreme court building will consist of two underground floors, a ground floor and three upper floors encompassing five large courts, an office for the chief judge, a meeting hall for the members, a library, administrative offices, customers’ transaction hall and a meeting hall.

The building will also include detention rooms, a majlis, multi-purpose offices, in addition to an auditorium, prayer rooms, lawyers rooms and parking lots for 136 cars. Additionally, the facility will be equipped with a rooftop helipad.

Musanada noted that it was actively engaged in the construction of smart and green buildings by implementing the most efficient systems, which deployed the state-of-the-art technologies and building materials to ensure a sustainable work environment.

