Musanada completes AED163.4m East 25 infrastructure project

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2019) ABU DHABI,1st September 2019 (WAM) - Abu Dhabi General Services Company,Musanada, revealed that it has completed, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi City Municipality, all the works of Phase II of the AED163.4 million internal road and infrastructure project at East 25, at Al Nahyan Camp area of Abu Dhabi.

The project is geographically located East of Abu Dhabi Island, at the northern part between Al Saadah and Delma Streets over a gross area of 630,000 square meters.

It will link Sheikh Zayed Road to the road leading to the Joint Command and Staff College while also linking it to Muroor Street through a dual carriageway to ease traffic.

The project comprised construction of all infrastructure works such as electricity, potable water, sanitation, road pavement and telecommunications, to properly meet the community needs as the project will serve a large segment of UAE locals and expatriates residing at the 25 East area.