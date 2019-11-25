Musanada completes AED50 million Jebel Hafeet & Ain Al Fayda irrigation & stormwater networks

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2019) The Abu Dhabi General Services Company, Musanada, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority and the Al Ain City Municipality, AAM, has completed the construction of two irrigation and stormwater networks at Jebel Hafeet and Ain Al Fayda at a total value of approximately AED50 million, in accordance with the highest international standards and specifications.

The project is part of efforts to realise the vision of the UAE’s rational leadership towards providing high-quality infrastructure that meets the needs of individuals and the community at large, to improve the standard of living and establishing sound infrastructure, as well as ensuring the happiness and well-being of the community.

The project involved the supply of ground tanks and pump stations, the construction of pipelines for the irrigation network and the construction of a stormwater retention pond in the Ain Al Fayda and Jebel Hafeet areas.

Across all the phases of the project, Musanada complied with globally known eco-sustainability requirements, indicating the importance of collaboration and coordination with strategic partners to realise the vision of the UAE’s rational leadership towards the provision of integrated and sustainable infrastructure.

On a related note, the AAM stated that the construction of the two irrigation and storm water networks at Jebel Hafeet and Ain Al Fayda is aimed at connecting the stormwater network with the water detention area as it is difficult to connect it with the existing network and it is also far away from the wadis.

This required the construction of barriers to collect stormwater close to the new projects. The barriers at Ain Al Fayda can accommodate up to 168,000 cubic metres as compared to 112,000 cubic metres at the Jebel Hafeet barriers.