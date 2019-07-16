UrduPoint.com
Musanada Completes Two AED453m Internal Roads, Infrastructure Projects At Al Rahba City

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 02:00 PM

Musanada completes two AED453m internal roads, infrastructure projects at Al Rahba City

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jul, 2019) Abu Dhabi General Services Company, Musanada, has handed over two internal roads and infrastructure projects at Al Rahba City in Abu Dhabi at a total cost of AED453 million over approximately three million square metres.

According to Musanada, execution of these projects, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi City Municipality, formed part of its efforts to realise on the ground the vision of the UAE's leadership.

The two projects were also part of the strategic plan of the Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities aimed at enhancing the infrastructure of Abu Dhabi city and its suburban areas, particularly focusing on cities that experience rising growth rates.

The work at the two projects involved the construction of the internal road network, including landfill and levelling, besides relocation of some infrastructure services such as power lines, small power sub-stations and sanitation and potable water networks, in addition to the main sewerage station.

Musanada stated that all the works of the first project were duly completed over 1.248 million square meters at a total cost of AED160.30 million.

The second project was delivered a cost that exceeded AED292.88 million, and it spanned an area of 1.62 million square meters.

In line with the current trend, Musanada assured its commitment towards observing rationalised energy consumption and reducing operating costs, along with its firm commitment to eco-sustainability requirements and conservation of resources during delivery of the two projects according to highest international standards.

