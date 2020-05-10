Musanada: Fatima bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy project 50% complete

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th May, 2020) The Abu Dhabi General Services Company, Musanada, said that work on the Fatima bint Mubarak Ladies Sports academy Construction Project is now 50 percent complete.

Spanning an area of 14,000 square metres, at an estimated cost of AED157.8 million, the project is being built for the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, in cooperation with a number of government entities and strategic partners.

Musanada indicated that work is progressing in line with the construction plan, as per the agreed delivery schedule, adding that the project will be completed during the last quarter of 2020. Approximately 500 workers, engineers and consultants are working round the clock to complete the work on time, in line with the highest international standards and specifications.

The execution of this project is part of the efforts to realise the UAE leadership’s vision towards creating an ideal sports environment that encourages women to practice sports and follow healthy lifestyles, as women are the mainstay of the family and role models who will raise generations capable of building a better future.

The project is also closely supervised by H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation.

Elaborating in further detail, Musanada stated that the Fatima bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy project involves the construction and development of the Fatima bint Mubarak Sports Academy building, including the facilities and administrative offices, design and construction of a football field and games field, in addition to the development and construction of a women’s beach.

This is in addition to landscaping works and external walkways, with a distinctive design that reflects the urban development witnessed by the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Musanada indicated that all materials being used in the project are recyclable.

"The specifications of the project highlight our keenness to provide all factors for women to progress in society and provide them with an opportunity to practice various sports, thus calling upon all women to turn sports into an ideal daily healthy lifestyle, which will have great results on the community and help achieve the objectives of the next phase," said Aref Hamad Al Awani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council.