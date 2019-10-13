Musanada: Razeen Labour Cities, Road & Infrastructure project 60% complete

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2019) Sixty percent of the work on the Razeen Labour Cities External Road and Infrastructure Construction Project at Al Wathba South has been completed, and work is progressing according to plan, according to the Abu Dhabi General Services Company, Musanada.

The ZonesCorp project, being constructed at a cost of approximately AED314.25 million, employs some 946 workers across 13 main and secondary contracts, engaged to deliver all the project works within a record time, while maintaining the highest international standards and specifications.

The project, being constructed on an area of 180 thousand square metres, is strategically situated in the important Razeen area, South Al Wathba, to the south of the Abu Dhabi-Al Ain (Truck) Road E30, close to the Industrial City of Abu Dhabi.

The project involves the construction of a road and infrastructure servicing the four existing labour cities, which provide accommodation and facilities to more than 25,000 workers in each city. It also involves the construction of all infrastructure requirements, such as electricity, telecommunications, water, drainage, street lighting networks, parking bays and more.

According to Musanada, the project is part of its efforts to realise the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to provide high quality infrastructure, aligned with the highest international standards to meet the needs of individuals and the community, as translated by the directives and orders of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The largest challenge faced by the project, which was successfully surmounted thanks to the close coordination and collaboration between all strategic partners, was to relocate the utilities obstructing the construction of the road, besides the construction of potable water and sewerage networks and the removal of the existing farms in the project area.

ZonesCorp praised the significant role played by Musanada, as an important and effective strategic partner in ensuring a safe and secure environment for workers.