Musanada showcases clients’ projects while going 'geospatial' at World Road Congress

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2019) The Abu Dhabi General Services Company, Musanada, showcased its latest state-of-the-art technologies in the delivery of roads and infrastructure projects at the 26th World Road Congress, via a the use of a geospatial-based interactive software.

Musanada is set to share some of its ideas and experiences on the latest international standards on project delivery and plans to deploy Artificial Intelligence, AI, in the execution of sustainable infrastructure projects during various seminars held on the sidelines of the Congress.

The company highlighted the importance of deploying modern technologies and AI applications to enhance the safety of road and transportation networks, invest in infrastructure, and ensure the sustainability and flexibility of roads, bridges, tunnels, and other infrastructure.

Participants and visitors to the congress will be able to explore some of the organisatin's prominent projects currently in progress, at the forefront of which is the Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Road extension project on the Umm Lafina and Al Reem Islands at a total value of approximately AED1.

131 billion.

The Umm Lafina Island project is another major development that will see the connection between Abu Dhabi Island as well as Umm Lafina and Al Reem Islands. Furthermore, it will support the smooth flow of traffic and improve levels of safety for road users.

Assuring that these projects are being executed with the highest international specifications, the company also highlighted the AED1.3 billion road network development project in the Mina Zayed area (the main tunnel), which will connect the Sheikh Khalifa Bridge with both the Sheikh Zayed Tunnel and the Corniche Road, while providing a smooth and free flow of traffic. This is in addition to the development of the road network in the Mina Zayed area, which will facilitate access from the Saadiyat Island to the port area and the northern part of the Abu Dhabi Island.