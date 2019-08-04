UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Musanada Subcontractor Platform Enhances Tendering Transparency

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 12:30 PM

Musanada subcontractor platform enhances tendering transparency

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2019) Abu Dhabi General Services Company (Musanada), has launched a new electronic platform dedicated to provide e-services to main contractors and construction builders.

The platform, according to the Musanada, is aimed to facilitate and simplify the tendering process related to subcontractor engagements, enhance the principle of equal opportunities, achieve a better level of transparency and integrity in floating of tenders and awarding of contracts and ensure high quality of project delivery.

The new platform provides detailed and comprehensive information to all subcontractors and suppliers on the awarded projects, the scope of work and materials required for each project, which may be of interest to them, enabling subcontractors to contact the main contractors to express their intent to engage in execution of these works or supply the materials as per the approved specifications.

Over two days, Musanada organised awareness workshops which were attended by a large number of main construction contractors to explain the basis and criteria related to floating tenders electronically, providing sufficient training to participants on how to manage tenders and design e-bids, in addition to the evaluation requirements and the registration process.

Assuring its firm commitment to enhance the quality and efficiency of its services, Musanada added that the new platform will save considerable time and efforts on part of the contractors, besides electronically saving data and offers and reducing paper consumption in line with the requirements of sustainability, digital transformation and governance.

Related Topics

Company Abu Dhabi May All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 4, 2019 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Brazilian MP

12 hours ago

IPH,University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences i ..

12 hours ago

Indian allegations of cross LoC action by Pakistan ..

12 hours ago

India involved in state terrorism against innocent ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.