Musanada subcontractor platform enhances tendering transparency

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2019) Abu Dhabi General Services Company (Musanada), has launched a new electronic platform dedicated to provide e-services to main contractors and construction builders.

The platform, according to the Musanada, is aimed to facilitate and simplify the tendering process related to subcontractor engagements, enhance the principle of equal opportunities, achieve a better level of transparency and integrity in floating of tenders and awarding of contracts and ensure high quality of project delivery.

The new platform provides detailed and comprehensive information to all subcontractors and suppliers on the awarded projects, the scope of work and materials required for each project, which may be of interest to them, enabling subcontractors to contact the main contractors to express their intent to engage in execution of these works or supply the materials as per the approved specifications.

Over two days, Musanada organised awareness workshops which were attended by a large number of main construction contractors to explain the basis and criteria related to floating tenders electronically, providing sufficient training to participants on how to manage tenders and design e-bids, in addition to the evaluation requirements and the registration process.

Assuring its firm commitment to enhance the quality and efficiency of its services, Musanada added that the new platform will save considerable time and efforts on part of the contractors, besides electronically saving data and offers and reducing paper consumption in line with the requirements of sustainability, digital transformation and governance.