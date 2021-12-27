UrduPoint.com

Muscat Declared 'Arab Digital Capital' For 2022

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 02:30 PM

Muscat declared &#039;Arab Digital Capital&#039; for 2022

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Dec, 2021) The Council of Arab Ministers for Communications and Information announced that Muscat will be the Arab Digital Capital for 2022.

The decision was announced at the conclusion of the 25th session of the Arab minister's council hosted Sunday via videoconferencing by the Arab League’s technical secretariat general of Arab Ministers of Communications and Information, Oman news agency reported.

Said Hamoud Al Maawali, Omani Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, said that the decision reflects the confidence of Arab countries in the digital and legal capabilities of Oman, the latest of which the Council of Ministers’ endorsement of the National Digital Economy Programme.

The Arab digital capital is selected on an annual basis to host successful initiatives and models.

