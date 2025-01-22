Museum of Future launches lecture series on connection between history, future

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jan, 2025) The Museum of the Future has launched an exclusive lecture series titled "Lessons from the Past at Museum of the Future".

These lectures, scheduled once a month, will be led by internationally acclaimed Historian and Researcher Dr. Roy Casagranda.

He is a special guest lecturer at the museum and is renowned for his vast expertise in the history of civilisations as well as his compelling ability to narrate past events in an inspiring and accessible manner.

This initiative aligns with the Museum of the Future's mission to serve as a hub for intellectual innovation, lifelong learning and future foresight. Through this new programme of 10 exclusive lectures, the museum seeks to explore pivotal milestones in human history while shedding light on lessons that can be harnessed to shape forward-looking, innovative visions for the benefit of society and humanity.

The lectures will be held monthly, each lasting one hour, with a limited capacity of 50 participants per session. To attend, participants must register in advance on the Museum of the Future's website. The first lecture will commence in February.

The series will provide a unique platform for attendees to broaden their intellectual horizons, drawing inspiration from the rich stories of the past and the intellectual triumphs of ancient civilisations. They will also gain a deeper understanding of pivotal events that shaped history and explore their implications for addressing future challenges.

Majed Al Mansoori, Executive Director of the Museum of the Future, said, "The 'Lessons from the Past at Museum of the Future' lecture series aims to provide a transformative intellectual experience that deepens our understanding of the present and inspires a brighter future.

Featuring captivating topics presented by Dr. Roy Casagranda, the programme underscores the museum's vision to remain a global platform for forward-thinking ideas, cultural dialogue, and creative inspiration across generations and cultures."

Al Mansoori emphasised that the lecture series is a cornerstone of the museum's 2025 strategic programmes, offering participants a chance to gain fresh insights, understand historical contexts, and apply these lessons to address future challenges.

Dr. Casagranda expressed his enthusiasm for leading this distinctive programme as a guest lecturer, one that blends intellect and inspiration within an institution renowned for its ambitious vision.

He emphasised that hosting the series at the Museum of the Future offers a unique opportunity to foster cross-cultural and cross-generational dialogue.

Dr. Casagranda is widely recognised as a top expert in history and political thought. His lectures are known for being both interactive and innovative, mixing solid academic insights with engaging stories and lively discussions that make complex ideas come to life. He's currently a professor of political science at both Austin Community College and UAE University, where his research dives into middle Eastern politics, political philosophy, and historical analysis.

Participants can register for the "Lessons from the Past at Museum of the Future" series through the Museum of the Future's website: https://museumofthefuture.ae/en/program/lessons-from-the-past-at-museum-of-the-future