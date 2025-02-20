Museum of Future to participate in Austin’s South by Southwest 2025

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2025) Dubai’s Museum of the Future, a beacon of innovation and future foresight, announced its participation in South by Southwest (SXSW), the world’s leading event for technology, innovation, and art, held in Austin, Texas from 7th to 15th March 2025.

Over the course of five days, the museum will showcase Dubai’s forward-looking vision for technology, foresight and culture by hosting 20 activations, panel discussions and interactive experiences.

This internationally renowned annual event, first held in 1987 in the United States, brings together conferences, festivals, and specialised activities spanning technology, film, music, education, and culture. The previous 2024 edition welcomed over 300,000 participants from around the world.

As part of its participation, the Dubai Future Foundation will serve as the official sponsor of SXSW’s 2050 Track, facilitating discussions on topics including lunar living, artificial intelligence, and the future of food. The Museum of the Future house has been specially designed to captivate international audiences with Dubai’s forward-looking vision.

Majed Al Mansoori, Executive Director of the Museum of the Future, explained that the museum’s participation in South by Southwest presents an invaluable opportunity to introduce Dubai’s spirit to the world.

Al Mansoori said, “The Museum of the Future embodies the remarkable vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. By participating in SXSW, we will demonstrate Dubai’s ambition to shape a positive future for humanity on one of the world’s leading stages for technology, culture and art.

The Museum of the Future experience will provide Austin with a window into our city; we’ll show why we are rapidly emerging as a global hub for innovation, talent and investment.”

Visitors to the Museum of the Future House at SXSW will have the opportunity to participate in 20 events and activations, including expert-led panel discussions and AI-powered interactive experiences. Among the highlights is Earth Dreams, a pioneering digital artwork by internationally acclaimed artist Refik Anadol, renowned for transforming real environmental data into dynamic visual narratives. Taking a piece of Dubai to Austin, Earth Dreams can also be found on the second floor of Dubai’s Museum of the Future.

The event will also host distinguished speakers, including astronauts, urban planning experts and filmmakers, to discuss the challenges and opportunities shaping the future of a diverse number of key areas. These discussions will provide valuable insights into the role of innovation and creativity in driving meaningful transformations across various sectors.

Key speakers at the festival include UAE astronaut Hazza Al Mansouri, Canadian astronaut Shawna Pandya, international film producer Gianluca Chakra, renowned author Geci Karuri Sebina, Emirati animator Mohammed Saeed Harib, the creator of the animated series ‘Freej’ and founder of Cinema Akil Butheina Kazim along with other key industry leaders.