Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2025 | 05:45 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2025) DUBAI,16th February, 2025 (WAM) – The Museum of the Future welcomed several heads of state, prime ministers, senior officials, and high-level government delegations during their visit to Dubai for the World Governments Summit 2025, which concluded last week.

Among the distinguished guests were Andry Rajoelina, President of the Republic of Madagascar; Félix Ulloa, Vice President of the Republic of El Salvador; Sonexay Siphandone, Prime Minister of Laos; and Željka Cvijanović, Chairwoman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

During their visit, the official delegations explored the architectural marvel renowned as one of the world's most iconic landmarks and hailed as “the most beautiful building on Earth.

” They also gained insights into the museum’s role in fostering global intellectual and knowledge-driven discourse, how the museum is exploring future trends and transformations across various fields for the benefit of humanity.

Each government official explored the museum's diverse immersive exhibits, journeying from outer space to inner space. They were also briefed on the museum’s pivotal role as a global platform, showcasing future opportunities and possibilities through its exhibitions, visitors, and leading forums dedicated to advancing the future of humanity and technology.

