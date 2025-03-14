Museum of the Future House at South by Southwest in Texas attracts 25,000 visitors

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2025) The Museum of the Future House at South by Southwest (SXSW) in Austin, Texas attracted over 25,000 visitors in just five days, making it one of the festival’s most visited and widely covered activations.

With lines going around the block, the house garnered significant interest from global audiences and media, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a hub for innovation, technology, and creative industries.

The house featured 20 interactive discussions, including an AI-driven experience that explored the relationship between humanity, nature, and emerging technologies. A key highlight was “Earth Dreams,” a groundbreaking digital artwork by renowned artist Refik Anadol, known for transforming real environmental data into dynamic visual narratives.

More than 40 distinguished speakers and experts from the UAE and around the world took part in discussions on space exploration, future food systems, artificial intelligence, literature, filmmaking, and strategic foresight.

As the official sponsor of the festival’s 2050 track, Dubai Future Foundation hosted several forward-looking sessions within the Museum of the Future House and across other event venues.

The house also attracted over 130 journalists, media professionals and content creators, generating more than 115 media features in leading US publications covering Dubai Future Foundation and Museum of the Future’s participation at SXSW.

Among the standouts talks was a conversation about lunar living, featuring a thought-provoking discussion between Emirati astronaut Hazzaa AlMansoori and Canadian astronaut Shawna Pandya on space exploration and the future of life beyond Earth.

‘Food from the Dunes’ explored the untapped potential of desert landscapes in food production. The discussion, featuring Emirati chef Maitha Tariq Warshaw and a distinguished panel of culinary experts, captivated audiences eager to learn about sustainable food solutions.

From the ‘Future of Storytelling’ series, one discussion moderated by Butheina Kazim, founder of Cinema Akil, explored the evolution of the Arab film industry. It featured Mohammed Saeed Harib, creator of the acclaimed Emirati animated series Freej, alongside UAE Film Director & Scriptwriter Maitha Alawadi, discussing the region’s growing influence in global cinema.

The house also hosted industry pioneers such as renowned film producer Gianluca Chakra, Author Geci Karuri Sebina, Sociologist and Writer Tracy Brower, and Storyteller Sarah Hamdan, among many others.

Beyond discussions, visitors were immersed in cultural experiences, including handcrafted chocolates from Dubai’s renowned FIX Dessert Chocolatier and traditional Karak tea from Project Chaiwala.