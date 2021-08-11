Mushrif National Park to see new 50km sand bike track

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, has approved the development of a 50-kilometre sand bike track in the Mushrif National Park.

The first facility of its kind to be built by Dubai Municipality in the heart of the city, the track will be set amidst the Park’s lush forest that features 70,000 trees. The new track will add 276 kilometres to the total existing and planned cycle tracks in Dubai, bringing the total length of bicycle tracks in the emirate to 739 kilometres by 2026.

The project forms part of the implementation of the vision of His His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai the world’s best city to live in. It is also part of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed's directives to transform Dubai into the globe’s most bicycle-friendly city and promote a healthy and sustainable lifestyle, by building the high-quality infrastructure needed for residents to practise cycling as a sport.

Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality said the sand bike track project in Mushrif National Park is a unique addition to the infrastructure projects, services and facilities being implemented by Dubai government to encourage sports and recreational activities and improve living standards in the emirate.

"The first phase of the winding track, which is three meters wide, has the capacity to accommodate more than 3,000 cyclists per day. The track starts from near the main gate of the park and ends at the same point. It features three quick-return lanes linked to three rest stops as well as two bike rental and repair shops. The rugged track provides an enjoyable riding experience even for beginners," he said.

The sand bike track has been designed and constructed according to the highest international standards, specifications and technical guidelines, in alignment with the unique topography of the region. The track has been built not only to meet the requirements of amateur and professional cyclists, but also to encourage residents and visitors to practice sand cycling.

In its first phase, the track will feature three crossing bridges. On project completion, it will have a total of 10 bridges. Set to be an exciting new destination for sports and adventure enthusiasts, it will also serve as the nucleus for the organisation of regional and international competitions in the future.