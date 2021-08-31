UrduPoint.com

Music Zone Welcomes New Talent Of All Ages To Try Their Hand At Making Music

Tue 31st August 2021

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Aug, 2021) The first and largest music school and recording studio in the UAE marks its one-year anniversary this month by welcoming new enrolments to music classes taught by its team of master coaches.

Since opening its doors to the first students in August 2020, the multi-million Dollar Music Zone has welcomed almost 1,000 visitors for tours of its 1,700 sq/ft, world-class facility, which incorporates 35 sound-proof classrooms, professional-standard instruments, an on-campus performance hall, music library and two HD professional recording studios.

The state-of-the-art Music Zone, which is owned by Ras Al Khaimah Government and was the vision of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, is a first-of-its-kind facility in the region and has already helped over 240 students reduce their screen time and realise their dreams of learning to play an instrument, with piano being the most popular pursuit.

Music Zone is an important part of the diverse community culture in Ras Al Khaimah and, as such, it offers a variety of courses - from Arabic traditional music to Western pop – for people of all ages, children and adults alike.

The Music Zone team is keen to discover hidden talent living in Ras Al Khaimah and help develop them into global superstars.

John Robinson, the General Manager of Music Zone, said: "Music builds emotional strength, wisdom and enhances the community by encouraging engagement, understanding and moral and spiritual virtues.

"Our first year at Music Zone has been a great journey and now we’re looking forward to helping more students of all ages get involved in playing a musical instrument and realising their dreams.

"We have such an amazing facility at Music Zone and the teaching staff are second to none. It really is an honour to be part of it."

Music Zone began in 2017, when plans were drawn up to create a purpose-built music centre.

Construction took over two years to complete, in part due to the specialist sound-proofing treatment required and also in an effort to realise a vision of creating not only a new educational offering for the Ras Al Khaimah community but for developing a centre of excellence for music with ties to tourism through future musical events and festivals.

Fast-forward to today and over 6,000 instrument classes have been facilitated by the six expert coaches at Music Zone; 45 students have performed live on stage in front of a public audience; and 10 students have graduated to the next level of their UK exam syllabus – all in the first year.

Music Zone marked this anniversary by celebrating the character-building achievements and success of its student musicians and by accepting a new wave of undiscovered talents through its doors, though some spaces are still available for those who wish to sign up.

To find out more about Music Zone and see its students in action, visit its Facebook or Instagram pages using the handle @MusicZone.ae

