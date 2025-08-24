Open Menu

Musk Says XAI Open Sources Grok 2.5

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2025 | 11:30 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Aug, 2025) WASHINGTON, 24th August, 2025 (WAM) – Elon Musk, owner of social media site X, announced that his artificial intelligence startup, xAI, has officially open-sourced its Grok 2.5 model.

The effort aims to motivate researchers, developers, and AI enthusiasts to explore and broaden the platform’s capabilities.

In a post on his social media platform X, Musk revealed that Grok 3 would follow suit, with plans to open-source it in roughly six months.

The Grok models are designed to compete with major AI frameworks, with xAI positioning itself as a challenger in the rapidly evolving artificial intelligence ecosystem. Open-sourcing these models provides transparency and fosters collaboration within the global AI community.

In previous remarks, Musk has underlined the importance of open-source AI development for moral innovation and lowering monopolistic power in the AI industry.

