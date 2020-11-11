UrduPoint.com
Muslim Brotherhood A Terrorist Group: Saudi Senior Scholars

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 12:45 AM

Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist group: Saudi senior scholars

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Nov, 2020) RIYADH, 10th November 2020 (WAM) - Saudi Council of Senior Scholars said on Tuesday the Muslim Brotherhood is a terrorist group that does not represent the approach of islam, reported Saudi Press Agency.

In a statement, they said that the Muslim Brotherhood is a deviant group that undermines coexistence in a single nation and stirs up sedition, violence and terrorism.

The statement said that the group pursues their partisan goals to reach power and they cover up behind religion.

It added that the Muslim Brotherhood’s history is full of evils and strife and extremist terrorist groups have emerged from the "womb."

More Stories From Middle East

