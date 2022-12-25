UrduPoint.com

Muslim Council Of Elders 2022 Issues Report On Its Achievements In 2022

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 25, 2022 | 10:00 PM

Muslim Council of Elders 2022 issues report on its achievements in 2022

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Dec, 2022) ABU DHABi, 25th December, 2022 (WAM) – The Muslim Council of Elders highlighted its efforts in promoting human fraternity in a report wherein it reviewed the achievements made during 2022.

The report shed light on the ‘Document on Human Fraternity’ which was co-signed in 2019 by His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders alongside His Holiness Pope Francis of the Catholic Church in Abu Dhabi. On this score, the report explained how the world continued since then to hail the historic Document.

"Upon the United Nations General Assembly’s adoption of the anniversary of the Document’s signing (4 February) as the ‘International Day of Human Fraternity’, many nation states and international leaders embraced it as a charter to spread peace globally to go with various universities around the world applying the values of human fraternity into their curricula.

-President of East Timor adopts the Document on Human Fraternity as a national charter along with religious leaders considering it as a path to peace

-The Bahrain Dialogue Forum is a new chapter for Human Fraternity - Caricature Artists celebrate the most important charter in modern history

-On the 19th of May 2022, the President of East Timor and Nobel Peace prize laureate Jose Ramos-Horta announced that the parliament of East Timor has adopted the Document as a national charter to be implemented in school curriculum.

-Ramos-Horta said during his presidential inauguration which was attended by the Council’s Secretary-General Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, “As president, I have signed off on a statement making it my commitment to work with our national authorities in the education system, and also with the Catholic Church and other religious groups, to adopt the teachings and values in the Document on Human Fraternity as a part of our national school curriculum.”

-On the 25th of September 2022, the Document on Human Fraternity was adopted by over 108 delegates at the 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in the capital of Kazakhstan, Nur-Sultan. Held under the theme, ‘The role of leaders of world and traditional religions in the spiritual and social development of mankind in the post-pandemic period’, the event was attended by the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as well as His Eminence Dr.

Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders and His Holiness Pope Francis, Pontiff of the Catholic Church.

-Likewise, a number of universities promoted and applied the values of the Document on Human Fraternity within their educational curricula. These include students at Al-Azhar University and academies as well students in the United Arab Emirates, Lebanon and Italy bringing the total number of students to 1.5 million.

-During the ‘Building Interreligious Solidarity’ conference held at Georgetown University in September 2022, the President of Georgetown University John J. DeGioia noted the university’s introductory program to the Document on Human Fraternity and the positive impact it has had on students and dialogue on campus.

-In November 2022, the Document was ever-present at the ‘Bahrain Dialogue Forum: East and West for Human Coexistence’ which was attended by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain as well as His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders and His Holiness Pope Francis, Pontiff of the Catholic Church alongside over 200 religious leaders along with prominent academic and media figures from around the world.

-Likewise, participants at the Al-Azhar Caricature Meet which was held in July 2022 showed a great interest in the Document and its values. The event included over 400 participations from 31 countries which largely focused on humanitarian issues, coexistence, dialogue, peace and human fraternity.

-The Document was also the subject-matter of a PhD thesis discussion at the Asian Studies Department in Zagazig University in Egypt. Titled ‘The Document of Human Fraternity and its Impact on Muslims in Asia : Rohingya and Uyghurs as examples’, the thesis was presented by researcher Mayada Tharwat and confirmed the important role of the two largest religious institutions in achieving the Document on Human Fraternity while also praising the prominent role of the United Arab Emirates and its President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in supporting the historic Document."

Related Topics

Assembly World United Nations Education Parliament Egypt Abu Dhabi Georgetown Zagazig Hail Italy Bahrain Kazakhstan Lebanon United Arab Emirates East Timor February May July September November December Congress 2019 Church Muslim Media Event From Asia Million

Recent Stories

UAE expresses solidarity with South Africa, offers ..

UAE expresses solidarity with South Africa, offers condolences over victims of f ..

36 minutes ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment organis ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment organises first meeting of Farmers’ ..

5 hours ago
 Dubai Police Traffic campaigns benefit 10M people ..

Dubai Police Traffic campaigns benefit 10M people over last three years

5 hours ago
 SteelFab 2023 brings together 200 exhibitors from ..

SteelFab 2023 brings together 200 exhibitors from around world at Expo Sharjah

5 hours ago
 Shurooq’s destinations to ring New Year with col ..

Shurooq’s destinations to ring New Year with colourful lights

5 hours ago
 Dubai Customs’ Air Cargo Centres deal with 81 bl ..

Dubai Customs’ Air Cargo Centres deal with 81 bln items of goods in 2022

7 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.