‪Muslim Council Of Elders A Key Institution For Promoting Global Peace: Supreme Council For Islamic Affairs Bahrain

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 08:15 PM

‪Muslim Council of Elders a key institution for promoting global peace: Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs Bahrain

‪MANAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2020) ‪Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, Chairman of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs of Bahrain, who is a member of the Muslim Council of Elders, expressed his appreciation for the role of His Eminence Dr. Ahmed el-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, in supporting the values of tolerance and dialogue, stressing that the Muslim Council of Elders, under the presidency of Dr. el-Tayeb, is one of the key institutions that promotes peace globally.

‪He made this statement while receiving Mohammed Abdulsalam, Secretary-General of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity and Advisor to the Muslim Council of Elders.

‪During the meeting, Abdulsalam stated that the selection of Sheikh Abdulrahman for membership in the Muslim Council of Elders reflects Bahrain’s role in spreading the principles of moderate islam, as well as and the council’s appreciation of the role of His Royal Highness King Hamad bin Issa Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain, in supporting human fraternity.

‪Both sides also discussed topics of mutual interest and ways of reinforcing their cooperation in implementing the Human Fraternity Document, by launching initiatives that will help achieve peace and stability in all communities.

