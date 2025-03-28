- Home
Muslim Council Of Elders, Abrahamic Family House Mourn Mohamed Al-Mahrasawy, Chairman Of Higher Committee Of Human Fraternity
Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2025 | 12:15 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2025) The Muslim Council of Elders, led by His Eminence Prof. Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, along with the esteemed members of the Council and its Secretary-General, Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, has mourned, with acceptance of Allah’s divine decree, the revered scholar, Professor Dr. Mohamed Hussein Al-Mahrasawy.
Prof. Dr. Al-Mahrasawy served as the Former President of Al-Azhar University, Chairman of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, and Chairman of Al-Azhar International academy for the Training of Imams, Preachers, and Muftis. He passed away today after a life marked by dedication, generosity, and commitment to serving his religion and his country and spreading the noble message and moderate enlightened thought of Al-Azhar.
The Council affirmed in a statement that the late Prof. Dr. Al-Mahrasawy was a pioneer in dialogue, tolerance, and coexistence, who carried the benevolent message of islam to the world, leaving a profound impact on the efforts to build bridges of understanding and human fraternity. They pray to Almighty Allah to envelop him in His vast mercy, grant him paradise, and provide solace and patience to his family, students, and all his admirers.
The Abrahamic Family House also extended its deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, and to the Al-Azhar family on the passing of the esteemed scholar.
