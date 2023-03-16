UrduPoint.com

Muslim Council Of Elders Affirms That Islam Is Religion Of Mercy, Coexistence And Peace

Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2023 | 03:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Mar, 2023) The Muslim Council of Elders - under the Chairmanship of the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb - has affirmed that islam is a religion of mercy and peace based on the values of tolerance and compassion.

On the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, the Muslim Council of Elders said that Islam's teachings have taught the world certain values that promote tolerance, coexistence and human fraternity between all humanity regardless of their background.

The Muslim Council of Elders also indicated that Islamophobia has a negative effect on coexistence and integration. This goes with the spread of sedition as well as false information about Islamic teachings which in turn causes a feeling of resentment, hate and racism towards Muslims.

The Council called on international organisations and media outlets to combat Islamophobia in order to curb the various transgressions that have occurred against Muslims in the west in recent years.

The Council also praised the adoption of 15th March as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia and the support of the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres for the cause by affirming that the message of Islam - which came more than 1,400 years ago - was peace, sympathy and compassion, and was an inspiration to people worldwide. He also explained that the word “Islam” is derived from the same root as the word “peace”.

