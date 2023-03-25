UrduPoint.com

Muslim Council Of Elders Announces Opening Of Registrations For 2nd Edition Of Emerging Peacemakers Forum

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2023 | 01:30 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2023) ABU DHABI, 24th March, 2023 (WAM) – The Muslim Council of Elders has announced the opening of registrations for the second edition of the Emerging Peacemakers Forum which will be held in Geneva, Switzerland from the 6th until the 14th of July 2023 in partnership with the Rose Castle Foundation and the World Council of Churches.

Commenting on the opening of registrations, the Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam said, “This initiatives intends to train future leaders in the fields of promoting peace and the coexistence of different societies.

The second edition of the Emerging Peacemakers Forum is also slated to focus on refining the skills of its participants while strengthening and developing their talents in the sectors of peacemaking, interfaith dialogue, coexistence and disseminating the values of human fraternity.”

Registration is open from March 19 through to April 9 2023 via the following link: https://bit.ly/Epfapplynow-en.

The second edition of the Emerging Peacemakers Forum is held in partnership between the Muslim Council of Elders, the Rose Castle Foundation and the World Council of Churches.

