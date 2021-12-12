UrduPoint.com

Muslim Council Of Elders Awarded 'Best Pavilion' At Indonesia International Book Fair

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 10:15 PM

Muslim Council of Elders awarded &#039;Best Pavilion&#039; at Indonesia International Book Fair

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Dec, 2021) The Muslim Council of Elders has concluded its participation at the Indonesia International Book Fair by being presented with the fair's 'Best Pavilion' award at its closing ceremony in Jakarta.

Commenting on the award, the Secretary General of the Muslim Council of Elders Dr.

Sultan Al Remeithi said, "Indonesia is a prime model of tolerance and coexistence internationally, hence the Council’s keenness to strengthen ties with religious and cultural institutions in the country.'' ''Our participation at the Indonesia International Book Fair is part of this strategy and we hope to continue such participations in the coming period," he added.

