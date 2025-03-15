- Home
- Middle East
- Muslim Council of Elders calls for dialogue, coexistence, peace in response to rhetoric of bigotry, ..
Muslim Council Of Elders Calls For Dialogue, Coexistence, Peace In Response To Rhetoric Of Bigotry, Extremism, Hatred, Islamophobia
Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2025 | 07:30 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2025) ABU DHABI, 15th March, 2025 (WAM) – The Muslim Council of Elders, led by His Eminence Prof. Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, emphasised the urgent need to promote dialogue, tolerance, coexistence, and peace in response to the growing rhetoric of hatred, extremism, discrimination, and Islamophobia.
In a statement marking the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, observed annually on March 15 by the United Nations General Assembly, the Council reaffirmed that islam is a religion of tolerance, coexistence, and peace. It also warned against efforts by far-right groups to spread negative stereotypes about Islam for political and partisan gain.
The Council called for concrete action to counter Islamophobia, including fostering dialogue between East and West, encouraging the positive integration of Muslims in their societies, and enacting laws that criminalize attacks on others or insults to their religious symbols and sanctities.
The Muslim Council of Elders remains committed to promoting Islamic values of tolerance and enlightened, moderate thought in the face of bigotry, extremism, racism, and discrimination.
It continues to lead inspirational initiatives and programs, such as East-West dialogue tours, international peace convoys, the Emerging Peacemakers Forum (EPF), student dialogue programs on human fraternity, and Ramadan convoys around the world.
The Document on Human Fraternity, signed in 2019 in Abu Dhabi by His Eminence Prof. Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, and His Holiness Pope Francis, Pontiff of the Catholic Church, upholds that freedom is a fundamental right for all human beings, including freedom of belief, thought, expression, and practice. It affirms that religious, racial, and cultural diversity is part of God’s divine will, forming the foundation for human rights, freedom of belief, and respect for differences. Moreover, it rejects any form of coercion in matters of faith, culture, or way of life, asserting that no ideology or civilization should be imposed upon others against their will.
Recent Stories
Muslim Council of Elders calls for dialogue, coexistence, peace in response to r ..
Area will be affected by upper air trough: NCM
ERC distributes food baskets in Hadhramaut Governorate
Tahnoon bin Zayed to begin official visit to U.S on Monday
Stuck NASA astronauts one step closer to home after SpaceX crew-swap launch
UAE Steel Producers Committee inaugurates its new headquarters in Abu Dhabi
UAE President, VPs condole King Salman on passing of Princess Noura bint Bandar ..
UNRWA collapse will doom generation of Palestinian Children: Commissioner-Genera ..
MBRSC announces successful launch of Etihad-SAT
Emirati Children's Day celebrates country’s ongoing efforts to provide childre ..
IACAD contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
More Stories From Middle East
-
Muslim Council of Elders calls for dialogue, coexistence, peace in response to rhetoric of bigotry, ..6 minutes ago
-
Area will be affected by upper air trough: NCM6 minutes ago
-
ERC distributes food baskets in Hadhramaut Governorate21 minutes ago
-
Tahnoon bin Zayed to begin official visit to U.S on Monday21 minutes ago
-
Stuck NASA astronauts one step closer to home after SpaceX crew-swap launch51 minutes ago
-
UAE Steel Producers Committee inaugurates its new headquarters in Abu Dhabi51 minutes ago
-
Mansour bin Zayed congratulates King of Bahrain on successful launch of Bahrain’s satellite 'Al Mu ..1 hour ago
-
UAE President, VPs condole King Salman on passing of Princess Noura bint Bandar bin Mohammed1 hour ago
-
World Bank Group’s Global Digital Summit to explore cutting-edge, innovative digital solutions2 hours ago
-
UNRWA collapse will doom generation of Palestinian Children: Commissioner-General2 hours ago
-
Egypt's Finance Ministry auctions T-bills worth EGP 95bn2 hours ago
-
China launches new satellites2 hours ago