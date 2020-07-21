Muslim Council of Elders calls for promoting coexistence

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jul, 2020) During a forum organised by the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, ICESCO, on the role of religious leaders in facing crises, the Muslim Council of Elders called for a scheme that will help denounce incitement and promote coexistence.

Moustafa bin Hamza, Member of the Council, said that despite its negative impacts, the coronavirus pandemic, has shown the humanitarian and ethical aspects of the people.

He also called on intellectuals to establish a major human project that will guide communities correctly and encourage the media to support a culture that rejects incitement, stressing that overcoming the current crisis will only happen through promoting mutual respect among different religions and cultures.

Dr. Sultan Al Rumaithi, Secretary-General of the Council, said that religious leaders play a major role in facing crises and disasters while highlighting the significant effect of the speeches of His Eminence Dr. Ahmed el-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, on supporting human solidarity, as well as refugees and vulnerable people suffering from the effects of the pandemic.