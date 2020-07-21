UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Muslim Council Of Elders Calls For Promoting Coexistence

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 11:00 PM

Muslim Council of Elders calls for promoting coexistence

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jul, 2020) During a forum organised by the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, ICESCO, on the role of religious leaders in facing crises, the Muslim Council of Elders called for a scheme that will help denounce incitement and promote coexistence.

Moustafa bin Hamza, Member of the Council, said that despite its negative impacts, the coronavirus pandemic, has shown the humanitarian and ethical aspects of the people.

He also called on intellectuals to establish a major human project that will guide communities correctly and encourage the media to support a culture that rejects incitement, stressing that overcoming the current crisis will only happen through promoting mutual respect among different religions and cultures.

Dr. Sultan Al Rumaithi, Secretary-General of the Council, said that religious leaders play a major role in facing crises and disasters while highlighting the significant effect of the speeches of His Eminence Dr. Ahmed el-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, on supporting human solidarity, as well as refugees and vulnerable people suffering from the effects of the pandemic.

Related Topics

World Guide Muslim Media From Refugee Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Al Ihsan Charity Association spends AED30 million ..

51 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to Emir of Kuwai ..

1 hour ago

GMIS holds virtual panel on cybersecurity

1 hour ago

UAE President congratulated by Brazilian leader on ..

1 hour ago

IFarm, Palm Co. win &#039;The CovHack Virtual Inno ..

1 hour ago

ADDED set to implement first phase of remote work ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.