Muslim Council Of Elders' Central Asia Branch Hosts AI Ethics Workshop In Astana, Kazakhstan

Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2025 | 06:15 PM

ASTANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2025) The Muslim Council of Elders' Central Asia branch in collaboration with L.N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University and the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, hosted a regional workshop titled "Artificial Intelligence and Ethics: A Sustainable Future" on 26th February 2025, in Astana.

This pioneering event brought together policymakers, academics, and industry leaders from across Central Asia to explore the ethical dimensions of AI and its role in sustainable development.

The workshop featured prominent voices such as L.N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University Rector Sydykov Yerlan Battashevich, Senate Deputy Chairman Zhakip Kazhmanovich Asanov, and Muslim Council of Elders – Central Asia Director Mohamed Elamin Atta Amin Mohamed.

It united experts from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia to discuss artificial intelligence governance, human rights, and innovative applications in education, healthcare, and regional cooperation.

The event also featured the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between L.N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University and the Muslim Council of Elders' Central Asia branch, solidifying their commitment to ongoing collaboration on artificial intelligence ethics and innovation.

The workshop tackled critical ethical challenges posed by AI, including data privacy, accountability, and bias mitigation, while promoting governance models that ensure fairness and inclusivity.

Topics spanned biometric data protection, synthetic medical data generation, and the digital potential of the Kazakh language, reflecting the region’s technological and cultural priorities.

This initiative aligned with the Muslim Council of Elders’ mission to foster dialogue and ethical progress, extending its influence from interfaith harmony to the responsible advancement of technology.

The workshop concluded with a declaration, affirming a shared commitment to responsible AI development. By fostering collaboration among academia, government, and industry, the event promises to deliver actionable policy recommendations for Kazakhstan and Central Asia, reinforcing the role of ethical innovation in building a more inclusive future.

