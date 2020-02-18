UrduPoint.com
Muslim Council Of Elders Concludes Participation At Casablanca International Book Fair

Tue 18th February 2020

Muslim Council of Elders concludes participation at Casablanca International Book Fair

CASABLANCA, MOROCCO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2020) The Muslim Council of Elders has concluded its participation at the 26th annual Casablanca International Book Fair which saw a rich attendance and plenty of positive feedback.

The Council’s participation at the Fair is the second of its kind and included a number of seminars on tolerance, dialogue, coexistence and human fraternity, which were presented and attended by a number of prominent intellectuals and thinkers visiting the fair.

Commenting on this participation, the Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders, Dr. Sultan Al Remeithi said, "We wish to thank the organising committee of the Casablanca International Book Fair for their hard work in putting together this successful event and for helping making our preparations as smooth as possible.

It was imperative for our participation to include a number of educational seminars on the topics related to our core values and goals. Having these seminars presented by some of the most important scholarly Names in the region was of great value in terms of content and produced plenty of healthy dialogue."

The Muslim Council of Elders, which is based in Abu Dhabi is now set to take part in the London Book Fair and Livre Paris in March.

