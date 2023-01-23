UrduPoint.com

Muslim Council Of Elders Condemns Burning Of Holy Quran By Extremists In Sweden

Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Muslim Council of Elders condemns burning of Holy Quran by extremists in Sweden

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2023) The Muslim Council of Elders, under the Chairmanship of the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, has expressed its utmost condemnation of the burning of the Holy Quran by an extremist in Sweden.

The Council strongly denounced such vile actions that provoke and insult nearly two billion Muslims around the world, calling for an end to hate speech, the instigation of discord and to respect the beliefs of others by not desecrating religious sanctities.

The Council reiterated its condemnation of this criminal act, which contradicts human values and represents the worst kind of racism. Such actions will only fuel extremism and terrorism while undermining efforts to spread peace and coexistence.

Related Topics

World Condemnation Sweden Criminals Muslim Billion

