Muslim Council of Elders condemns Israeli statements against Saudi Arabia

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2025) The Muslim Council of Elders, under the chairmanship of His Eminence Prof. Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, strongly condemned recent statements by Israel inciting against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and calling for the establishment of a Palestinian state on Saudi territory.

These statements constitute a direct affront to Saudi sovereignty and a clear violation of international laws and conventions.

In a statement, the Council expresses its full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the unified Arab stance rejecting such irresponsible attempts in their entirety, as they threaten the security and sovereignty of Arab nations.

It calls on the international community to take decisive measures to put an end to the ongoing provocations by the Israeli occupation.

The Council reaffirms its steadfast support for the Palestinian people’s legitimate right to establish an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital. It strongly opposes any attempts to displace Palestinians or infringe upon their inalienable rights.

The Muslim Council of Elders also renews its call to the international community and international organisations to urgently act to stop the Israeli occupation’s violations and to work diligently toward ending the decades-long suffering of the Palestinian people, which has persisted for over 70 years.