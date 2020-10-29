UrduPoint.com
Muslim Council Of Elders Condemns Terror Attack In Nice

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 09:00 PM

Muslim Council of Elders condemns terror attack in Nice

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Oct, 2020) The Muslim Council of Elders has strongly condemned the terror attack at the Notre-Dame basilica in the French city of Nice, which led to the deaths of three people.

The Council affirms that the recent upsurge in terror and hate attacks requires serious action by countering extremism and criminalising hate speech which may fuel further attacks and other acts of hate.

The Council affirms that religions are not connected to such heinous acts which are only representative of their perpetrators and not their faiths.

The Council wishes to express its utmost condolences to the families of the victims and the people of France as well as all victims of violence and terror around the world.

