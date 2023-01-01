UrduPoint.com

Muslim Council Of Elders Condemns Terrorist Attacks In Egypt's Ismailia Governorate

Umer Jamshaid Published January 01, 2023 | 06:15 PM

Muslim Council of Elders condemns terrorist attacks in Egypt&#039;s Ismailia Governorate

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jan, 2023) ABU DHABI, 1st January, 2023 (WAM) - - Under the Chairmanship of the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb the Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns the terrorist attack targeting a security detail stationed near the Al-Saliheen Mosque in Egypt's Ismailia Governorate which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.

The Council reiterates its categorical rejection of such terrorist attacks which contradict Islamic teachings as well as those of all religions along with international laws and norms.

It reaffirms its solidarity with the Egyptian state in the face of terrorism, until it is uprooted and destroyed.

The Council’s Secretary-General Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam also extends the Council's condolences to the people and leadership of Egypt as well as to the families of the victims who perished in the attacks, while praying for a speedy recovery for the wounded. May Allah the Almighty rid the world of the evils of terrorism and extremism.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist World Egypt Abu Dhabi Ismailia January May Mosque Muslim All

Recent Stories

ZHO, Emirates Schools Establishment complete geog ..

ZHO, Emirates Schools Establishment complete geographical data of 206 schools a ..

30 minutes ago

SCC’s Family Affairs Committee discusses SDSVA’s services to citizens

3 hours ago
 Clean energy reaches 14% of Dubai’s total power ..

Clean energy reaches 14% of Dubai’s total power production capacity

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Chairman of Sudan&#039;s ..

UAE leaders congratulate Chairman of Sudan&#039;s Transitional Sovereignty Counc ..

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Cuba on Nati ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Cuba on National Day

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders send New Year greetings to world leade ..

UAE leaders send New Year greetings to world leaders

6 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.