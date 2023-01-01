(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jan, 2023) ABU DHABI, 1st January, 2023 (WAM) - - Under the Chairmanship of the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb the Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns the terrorist attack targeting a security detail stationed near the Al-Saliheen Mosque in Egypt's Ismailia Governorate which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.

The Council reiterates its categorical rejection of such terrorist attacks which contradict Islamic teachings as well as those of all religions along with international laws and norms.

It reaffirms its solidarity with the Egyptian state in the face of terrorism, until it is uprooted and destroyed.

The Council’s Secretary-General Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam also extends the Council's condolences to the people and leadership of Egypt as well as to the families of the victims who perished in the attacks, while praying for a speedy recovery for the wounded. May Allah the Almighty rid the world of the evils of terrorism and extremism.