Muslim Council of Elders congratulates Al-Azhar Al-Sharif on Its 1,085th Hijri anniversary

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2025) ABU DHABI, 7th March, 2025 (WAM) – The Muslim Council of Elders extends its heartfelt congratulations to His Eminence Professor Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, as well as to the scholars, students, graduates, and all those who cherish Al-Azhar worldwide, on the occasion of the 1,085th Hijri anniversary of the founding of Al-Azhar Mosque, the beacon of knowledge and learning in the Islamic world.

Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders, emphasised that throughout its long and distinguished history, Al-Azhar has been a symbol of moderation and tolerance, a stronghold of Islamic Shariah, a guardian of the Arabic language, and a revered religious institution held in deep esteem by Muslims across the globe.

He also praised Al-Azhar’s leading role in preparing generations of scholars and preachers capable of spreading the enlightened, moderate message of islam.

The Muslim Council of Elders commends the outstanding efforts of His Eminence Professor Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, in advancing Al-Azhar’s development and progress, restoring its global leadership, and reinforcing its role in defending the principles and causes of the Muslim Ummah. His tireless endeavors to unite the ranks of the Ummah, counter extremism, correct misconceptions, and promote dialogue, tolerance, coexistence, and peace continue to have a profound and lasting impact.