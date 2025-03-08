- Home
- Middle East
- Muslim Council of Elders congratulates Al-Azhar Al-Sharif on Its 1,085th Hijri anniversary
Muslim Council Of Elders Congratulates Al-Azhar Al-Sharif On Its 1,085th Hijri Anniversary
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2025 | 12:30 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2025) ABU DHABI, 7th March, 2025 (WAM) – The Muslim Council of Elders extends its heartfelt congratulations to His Eminence Professor Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, as well as to the scholars, students, graduates, and all those who cherish Al-Azhar worldwide, on the occasion of the 1,085th Hijri anniversary of the founding of Al-Azhar Mosque, the beacon of knowledge and learning in the Islamic world.
Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders, emphasised that throughout its long and distinguished history, Al-Azhar has been a symbol of moderation and tolerance, a stronghold of Islamic Shariah, a guardian of the Arabic language, and a revered religious institution held in deep esteem by Muslims across the globe.
He also praised Al-Azhar’s leading role in preparing generations of scholars and preachers capable of spreading the enlightened, moderate message of islam.
The Muslim Council of Elders commends the outstanding efforts of His Eminence Professor Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, in advancing Al-Azhar’s development and progress, restoring its global leadership, and reinforcing its role in defending the principles and causes of the Muslim Ummah. His tireless endeavors to unite the ranks of the Ummah, counter extremism, correct misconceptions, and promote dialogue, tolerance, coexistence, and peace continue to have a profound and lasting impact.
Recent Stories
Mansour bin Zayed attends Ramadan Iftar banquet with judiciary
Ministry of Culture launches National Policy for Preservation of Modern Architec ..
Dubai Future Foundation announces funding for 24 research projects from 13 unive ..
RTA introduces ‘Takamul Permit’ to enhance integration between luxury transp ..
Ajman Department of Tourism Development launches its European Representative Off ..
Brand Dubai transforms Dubai’s iconic mosques with dazzling light projections
Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints Dr. Rabaa Al Sumaiti as CEO of Rashid, Latifa Schoo ..
Rice production forecast to hit record high of 543 million tonnes in 2024/25: FA ..
Muslim Council of Elders congratulates Al-Azhar Al-Sharif on Its 1,085th Hijri a ..
UAE to mark International Women’s Day tomorrow
More than 4,300 runners to attend road races at NAS Sports Tournament on Saturda ..
Women will continue to be symbol of strength, generosity: Sheikha Fatima
More Stories From Middle East
-
Mansour bin Zayed attends Ramadan Iftar banquet with judiciary2 seconds ago
-
Ministry of Culture launches National Policy for Preservation of Modern Architectural Heritage21 seconds ago
-
Dubai Future Foundation announces funding for 24 research projects from 13 universities33 seconds ago
-
RTA introduces ‘Takamul Permit’ to enhance integration between luxury transport, car rental sect ..43 seconds ago
-
UN emergency aid fund releases $110 million for neglected humanitarian crises50 seconds ago
-
FAO Food Price Index rises in February53 seconds ago
-
Ajman Department of Tourism Development launches its European Representative Office58 seconds ago
-
Brand Dubai transforms Dubai’s iconic mosques with dazzling light projections1 minute ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints Dr. Rabaa Al Sumaiti as CEO of Rashid, Latifa Schools Establishment1 minute ago
-
Rice production forecast to hit record high of 543 million tonnes in 2024/25: FAO2 minutes ago
-
Muslim Council of Elders congratulates Al-Azhar Al-Sharif on Its 1,085th Hijri anniversary2 minutes ago
-
UAE to mark International Women’s Day tomorrow2 minutes ago