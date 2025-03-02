Open Menu

Muslim Council Of Elders Deploys Ramadan Convoys To Promote Moderation, Tolerance

Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2025 | 04:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2025) The Muslim Council of Elders, led by His Eminence Prof. Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, has deployed numerous religious convoys across the globe marking the Holy Month of Ramadan to promote moderation, balance, and enlightened Islamic thought.

For the second consecutive year, the council is committed to advancing peace and spreading the values of dialogue, tolerance, and coexistence.

The convoys, which include over 32 Quran reciters and preachers, have been sent to nine countries, including Spain, Italy, Germany, Kazakhstan, Russia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, and the United States. Their roles include leading prayers, reciting the Quran, and conducting lectures, sermons, and religious seminars.

The goal is to strengthen connections with Muslims globally, enhance their religious awareness, encourage positive integration within their societies, and protect them from extremist ideologies and the threats posed by violent and terrorist groups.

Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders, highlighted the success of these missions last year, leading to an increase in the number of envoys this year.

Recognising the vital role of women, the council has also sent female preachers for the first time to engage with Muslim women, providing them with accurate religious guidance and values aimed at nurturing future generations committed to promoting tolerance, coexistence, and peace.

Through its various programmes, activities, and initiatives, the Muslim Council of Elders is dedicated to reconnecting Muslims with the core aspects of their faith, promoting a correct understanding of islam, and preserving their Islamic identity.

