Muslim Council of Elders discusses current challenges facing Islamic Ummah, Palestinian issue

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2025) MANAMA, 23rd February, 2025 (WAM) – The Muslim Council of Elders (MCE) held its eighteenth session in Manama, Bahrain, under the chairmanship of His Eminence Prof. Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders. This event was attended by council members and a distinguished assembly of scholars and religious figures from various Islamic schools of thought worldwide. The special meeting was convened to address issues of intra-Islamic dialogue amidst the current challenges facing the Ummah, with a particular focus on the Palestinian cause.

Participants unanimously rejected all displacement efforts aimed at obliterating the Palestinian issue and reiterated their support for the Arab and Islamic stance against such measures. They invoked blessings for the success of Arab leaders in the forthcoming Arab Summit in Egypt, hoping for unity in promoting the welfare of the Muslim Ummah.

The attendees praised the Palestinian people's heroic resilience in maintaining their land and heritage in the face of severe aggression, which disregards the intrinsic value of land and national loyalty. They highlighted that unity and focusing on shared values are essential for harnessing the Ummah's capabilities to tackle these challenges effectively.

Furthermore, the participants fully endorsed and supported the outcomes of the Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference, including "The Call of the People of Qiblah" charter issued at this pivotal conference. This document provides the Muslim world with a detailed vision for the future of Islamic dialogue, outlining its priorities and pressing issues. It aims to foster Islamic fraternity across all community segments, fostering an environment of mutual understanding and respect, and halting all forms of derogatory speech, hate rhetoric, and takfir (accusations of disbelief).

In response to this call, the participating scholars decided to continue collective efforts in the field of Islamic dialogue.

This includes implementing these visions through practical initiatives, notably forming a league for Islamic dialogue that includes representatives from all Islamic schools of thought. This league aims to follow up on the conference recommendations in consultation and coordination with partners from all Islamic schools of thought worldwide, affirming their full support for the upcoming Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference to be held at Al-Azhar in the Arab Republic of Egypt next year.

The participants also discussed the pros and cons of artificial intelligence on the value and ethical system, emphasizing the necessity of an accompanying ethical charter to govern those managing these technological tools and guide users in optimally benefiting from them positively. They stressed the importance of Islamic institutions taking the initiative and scholars uniting efforts to leverage artificial intelligence tools, utilizing them to effectively communicate with the younger generations and youth, especially concerning accessing correct religious information and sound religious rulings.

Furthermore, the attendees extended thanks to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, for his enduring support of the global efforts of the Muslim Council of Elders in promoting peace, enhancing Islamic fraternity, and fostering coexistence.